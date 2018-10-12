Adjuvants Market is estimated to witness high growth throughout the forecast

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Adjuvants Market Analysis: By Application (Agrochemicals (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, and Fertilizers), Surfactants, Pharmaceuticals and Others); and By Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market is estimated to witness high growth throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Adjuvants from agricultural and pharmaceuticals industry.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Adjuvants Market with the largest revenue and is projected to register the fastest growth till the end of the forecast period. The rapid growth rate in agriculture industry especially in the major countries such as, India and China is the primary driving factor behind the APAC healthy growth, while North America and Europe are also expected to contribute towards the growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to the increase in cancer instances, developing health infrastructure and growing health-care industry in the developed nations in North America and Europe. Also, Middle East and Africa are expected to register healthy growth by the end of the forecast period.

Selected/Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Adjuvants are used in various applications such as Agrochemicals, Surfactants, Pharmaceuticals and others. The usage of Adjuvants in the agricultural sector is high, especially in crop protection chemicals, followed by the Pharmaceuticals industry. Also, it is used in Adjuvant oncology treatment, which is a part of cancer therapeutics aimed at preventing the cancer from coming back again. The technological advancements in the agricultural sector are projected to propel the demand for the Adjuvants Market in the coming years. The market for adjuvants is also expected to register high growth by the use of adjuvants in Surfactants.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1.Rising awareness among the farmers about the developments and benefits of Adjuvants that will help to get high yield is a major growth driving factor for the Adjuvants Market.

2.Rapid growth and developments in the Pharmaceuticals industry are expected to drive the market growth in the future.

3. Increasing instances of cancer across the world especially in Asia-Pacific is the primary factor that enhances the market growth.

4.Additionally, increasing focus on research and development and government initiatives are also estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Adjuvants Market Analysis:

The key companies include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Croda International PLC (U.K.), Evonik Industies AG (Germany) and many others.These companies have been making continued investments into R&D and collaborations for innovations.

Adjuvants Market Analysis Report is Segmented as Below:

• Adjuvants Market Analysis By Application:

1. Agrochemicals (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, and Fertilizers),

2. Surfactants,

3. Pharmaceuticals and

4. Others

• Adjuvants Market Analysis By Geography ( Covers 15+ Countries )

• Adjuvants Market Analysis Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. AkzoNobel N.V.,

2. Croda International PLC,

3. Evonik Industies AG,

4. Huntsman Corporation,

5. Solvay SA,

6. Helena Chemical Company,

7. Novavax, Inc.,

8. Adjuvant Partners, LLC and

9. OZ Biosciences Inc.

10. Company 10+

