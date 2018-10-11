Engineered Quartz Stone Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2025 Future Report

Engineered Quartz Stone

This report researches the worldwide Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops.

The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

The technical barriers of Engineered Quartz Stone are not high. And the manufacturing bases relative scattered; some of the key players in this market including COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, and others.

In the past few years, due to the increase in the prices of major raw materials, it is expected that the price of engineering quartz stone raw materials will keep rising in the short term. With the strong demand for engineering quartz stones downstream, it is expected that the price of engineering quartz stones will continue to rise in the coming years. However, the increase in energy, transport costs, and employee wages will play an important role in promoting the cost of quartz stone.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Engineered Quartz Stone in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Engineered Quartz Stone market.

Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dupont

Cambria

Caesarstone

COSENTINO

LG Hausys

Compac

Quartz Master

Hanwha L&C

Vicostone

Santa Margherita

Zhongxun

SEIEFFE

Staron

Technistone

Quarella

Bitto(Dongguan)

Polystone

Ordan

OVERLAND

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Breakdown Data by Type

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Quartz

Commercial Quartz

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,

Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,

Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,

Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,

Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

