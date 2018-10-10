RF Transceiver Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2025

A transceiver is a device in which both the transmitter and receiver are combined on an integrated circuit board which enables wireless communication. With the help of radio frequency modules, the transceiver is capable of high-speed data transmission. In radio communications, a transceiver provides two-way radio which combines transmitter and receiver exchanges information in half-duplex mode. Transceivers term is commonly referred to the medium attachment units which are commonly deployed in Ethernet networks and Wi-Fi routers. These are commonly deployed in high range communication devices like mobile devices, SONET/SDH networks, high-speed storage devices, and mobile devices. They are also used in satellite communication, for radio transmission and reception, for television signal transmission, and reception, and in ZigBee / LTE networks.Global Simulation Software market was valued USD XX million in 2017 and it is projected to grow at around CAGR of XX% to reach approximately USD XX million by 2025

Market Dynamics:

The rise in demand for standalone chipsets in communication devices like mobile phones, tablets, and others, increasing deployment in automotive applications are driving the RF transceiver market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the major trend for RF transceiver market. The deployment of next-generation LTE networks and demand for high data speeds are fuelling the market growth. In March 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched their flagship model smartphone S9 plus which is equipped with a new RF transceiver and redesigned power management integrated circuit. The RF transceiver is made of Shannon 965, Samsung’s in-house chip which is compatible with the LTE Cat.18 modem helps in providing wireless communication with optimal energy utilization.

Market Players:

The RF Transceiver market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the RF Transceiver ecosystem are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Broadcom Limited, Cisco, GCT Semiconductor, Lime Microsystems, Microsemi, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Phi Microtech, Silicon Motion, Spreadtrum Communications, STMicroelectronics, and Advantechand other.

Market Segmentation:

RF Transceiver market is segmented based on Application, Design Technology,Typeand geography. On the basis of application the market is classified into mobile phones, tablets, add on cards and others. Market segmented on the basis of type into 5G transceiver,4G transceiver, 3G transceiver and 2G transceiver.

RF Transceiver market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominated the RF Transceiver market asthe presence of numerous consumer electronic device manufacturers is resulting in an increased revenue contribution from the APAC region. The demand for consumer electronic devices is high in China and India due to the economic growth in these countries. The market will witness growth in APAC due to the growth in the consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Mobile Phones

– Tablets

– Add-on Cards

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– 5G Transceiver

– 4G Transceiver

– 3G Transceiver

– 2G Transceiver

Market segmented on the basis of design technology:

– Single Chip Transceiver

– Standalone Chip Transceiver

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

