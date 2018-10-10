Consumer Telematics Market worth $16.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.54% from 2018 to 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Consumer Telematics Market By Technology (Integrated, Embedded & Tethered); Services (GPS, Navigation Systems, Car Diagnostics, Fleet Management & Others), Industry, Components & Geography – Forecast (2018–2023),” the market will be driven by increased sales of automobiles.

The Americas to dominate the Consumer Telematics Market

Americas will dominate the Consumer Telematics Market due to the extensive research and development activities taking place in the region.

Asia Pacific is the second biggest market for telematics owingtothe growth of the fleet management market in China.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Consumer Telematics Market Report:

The Insurance Telematics segment will dominate the Consumer Telematics Market in the coming years. This is followed by the Infotainment, navigation, and location based telematics solutions. These segments are expected to generate huge revenues in the future. Media and entertainment and healthcare sectors are also expected to adopt consumer telematics.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Consumer Telematics Market Report

• Government initiatives will drive the growth of the consumer telematics market. In Europe and America, for instance, the governments have been offering tax credits for telematics customers in the fleet insurance and management sectors.

• Advanced technologies will reduce the production costs of telematics products during the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the telematics industry.

• The automotive industry has witnessed an increase in the number of unit sales even while recovering from recession. This factor indicates that there will be no dearth of demand for telematics solutions in the near future.

• Government regulations for higher security measures and growing amplified market penetration of smartphones will propel the consumer telematics market.

Key Players of the Consumer Telematics Market

General Motors, BMW, Ford MotorCorp., and Harman Infotainment are the key players of the Consumer Telematics Market. General Motors makes sure that your fleet operates at optimal efficiency with fleet telematics. It also provides a customizable and detailed report on the vehicles in the fleet. BMW, which is one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the world, has expanded its consumer telematics market by adding ConnectedDrive and Assist

services. Ford Motors provides SYNC, a telematic device which is embedded in cars. Harman Infotainment provides infotainment devices with different features to the automotive OEMs. (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

The Consumer Telematics Market is Segmented as Below:

The growing demand for big data analytics will boost the demand for consumer telematics.

A. Consumer Telematics Market By Classification

1. By Industry

1.1. Automotive

1.2. Information Technology

1.3. Telecom

1.4. Insurance

1.5. Logistics

1.6. Customer service providers

2. By Services Offered

2.1. GPS Tracking

2.2. Navigation Systems (Intelligent Transport System)

2.3. Car Diagnostics System

2.4. Fleet Management Services

2.5. User based Insurance service (UBI)

2.6. Emergency Notification Service

2.7. Local Search and Concierge Services

2.8. Infotainment Systems

3. By Components

3.1. Control Unit

3.2. On-board RAM

3.3. Network Operations System

3.4. CAN-bus (Controller Area Network)

3.5. Wireless communication infrastructure

3.5.1. Bluetooth device

3.5.2. Wi-fi device

3.6. GPS antenna

3.7. GNSS receiver

3.8. Visual & Audio interface

3.9. Sensors

3.10. Mobile Router

4. By Markets

4.1. Passenger Vehicle Telematics

4.2. Commercial Vehicle Telematics

5. By Technology

5.1. Integrated Telematics

5.2. Embedded Telematics

5.3. Tethered Telematics

B. Consumer Telematics Market By Geography (13+ countries)

C. Consumer Telematics Market Entropy

D. Company Profiles

1. Omnitracs Ltd.

2. BMW AG (Assist)

3. Ford Motor Co. (SYNC)

4. General Motors (OnStar)

5. Agero Connected Services Inc.

6. Harman Infotainment

7. Toyota Motors (Entune)

8. Bosch Automotive Technologies

9. Alpine Electronics Inc.

10. Continental Automotive

11. Airbiquity Inc.

12. Trimble Navigation Ltd

13. Fleetmatics GPS

14. Novatel Wireless

15. Telogis Inc

16. Auto Page Inc.

17. MiX Telematics

18. NavMan

19. TomTom NV

20. Verizon Telematics

E. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

