APAC continues to lead the market share during 2018-2023.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “3D Printing in Construction Market: By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastics, Metals, Others); By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial & Space); By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective laser melting (SLM), Others); By Construction Type (Buildings, Bridges, Others); & Geography -Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is largely driven by the increasing demand for 3D printing in the construction industry.

Asia-Pacific is the leading consumer of 3D printing in Construction Market followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is the major region for 3D printing implementation, principally controlled by South Korea, China and Japan. These countries presently contributes to more than 20% of the overall 3D printing market share. The economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific region is favorable owing to the large economic developments in China and other developing countries. All the global major players have established their operations in this region. The region is composed of a large number of oil importers and supply chain participants and is projected to benefit from the falling oil prices. Also, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate of 17.10% CAGR and is estimated to reach $110.6 million by 2023.

3D Printing In Construction Market Analysis done in the full Report:

Value chain analysis has always proved to be a strategic tool to analyze the different processes involved in the manufacturing of the final product. It helps us to recognize which activities are the most valuable and the ones that can be improved to provide a better competitive advantage. The market for 3D printing is quite big enough and has a wide variety of consumer applications like miniatures, repairs, art, apparels and footwear, jewelry, furniture, kitchen ware, war gaming and many more. From significant cost savings and faster production times to more creative freedom and a decreased carbon footprint, there is no shortage of advantages with 3D manufacturing method. It is also a business, which is well positioned to add even greater value in the future.

The major steps involved in contributing to the total value chain of the 3D printing market are described below:

The value chain of 3D printing market analyzes the initial steps involved in making a virtual design of the desired product by using CAD (Computer Aided Design). This CAD file is created using a 3D modeling application or with a 3D scanner, used to copy an existing object. The designed product is supplied to the hardware.

Choosing a material for 3D printing is another major aspect; concrete and plastics are the mainly employed materials for 3D printing in construction. 3D printing material is selected based on the end product and their requirements. However, there are many special types of materials that are designed to be used in 3D printed structures.

In 3D printing, there are again different methods in making the products. Some methods use melting or softening materials to produce the layers. Stereo Lithography, Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective laser sintering (SLS), Digital Light Processing (DLP) and others are the list of methods that are employed in the 3D printing. Among these, SLS and FDM are the most commonly used technologies.

Once after the product is made, it is passed through the testing phase. In this phase, if it is good, then it is moved for packaging or else the product is passed to the recycling phase. The packed final products are marketed through various distribution channels.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the 3D Printing In Construction Market Report:

The demand has been rising for 3D printing in technology construction as it is able to reduce waste generation, are faster and facilitates accurate construction. This factor is projected to drive the demand and growth for 3D printing in Construction Market.

The increasing adoption rate of 3D in construction as it is more environmentally friendly than conventional construction methods, will drive the growth for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the 3D Printing in Construction Market:

Notable players for 3D printing in Construction market comprise of Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV and more. Stratasys Ltd. has made significant investments in developing and integrating technologies into its hardware platform, software and proprietary consumables. Stratasys Ltd. 3D printing solutions integrate innovations in a wide range of scientific disciplines such as physics, chemistry, and mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as software development.

3D Printing in Construction Market Report is Segmented as below.

3D Printing in Construction Market By Printing Material:

Concrete

Plastics

Recycled Plastic

Bioplastics

Metal

Steel (Stainless Steel, Nickel Steel)

Titanium

Aluminum

Others (Bronze etc)

Ceramics

Others (Clay, Soil etc)

3D Printing in Construction Market By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM)

Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Selective laser melting (SLM)

Others (Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), Laminated object manufacturing (LOM) etc)

3D Printing in Construction Market By Application Sectors:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Space (Extra-terrestrial)

3D Printing in Construction Market By Type of Construction:

Buildings

Bridges

Walls

Domes

Beams

Girders

Other Components

3D Printing in Construction Market By Geography ( Covers 18+ Countries )

3D Printing in Construction Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

Skanska

Apis Cor

Dus

Contour Crafting Corporation

Cazza

Betabram

Tecnalia

Acciona Sa

Belatchew Arkitekter

Winsun Company

Zhuoda Group

3D Systems, Inc

Company 13+

