Veterinary CT Scanner: Animal Health Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast up to 2024

Axiom MRC added an, “Veterinary CT Scanner Market Report, By Type, Animal, Application, End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics and University Teaching Hospitals & Academic Institutes) and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Veterinary CT scanner are primarily used to diagnose diseases in the veterinary patients and play a significant role in identification of a range of illnesses in a variety of animals

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Outlook

Computed tomography (CT) is best known as the study of choice for detection and staging of a wide range of human diseases. Increasingly, large veterinary centres are using CT scanners for diagnosis of disease in animals. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the veterinary CT scanner market.

The veterinary CT scanner market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing rate of pet adoption in developed & developing countries and rising pet population. Furthermore, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies and growing expenditure on veterinary healthcare are some of the major factors responsible for this growth. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in veterinary CT scanner by various vendors across the globe.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Segmental

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Type:

Based on type, the global veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into stationary multi-slice CT scanners and portable CT scanners.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Animal Type:

Based on animal type, this market is segmented into, small companion animals and equine and livestock. The small companion animals segment dominated the global veterinary CT scanner market in 2017 due to increasing adoption of companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Application

Based on application, this market is categorized into neurology, oncology, orthopaedics & traumatology and other. Other applications include cardiology & gastroenterology.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by End User

Furthermore, the market is also segmented into end user which includes veterinary hospitals & clinics and university teaching hospitals & academic institutes.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Geography

By geography, veterinary CT scanner market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Key Players

Some of the market players in the global veterinary CT scanner market include, General Electric Company, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Epica Medical Innovations, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, NeuroLogica Corp, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hitachi, Ltd., Animage, LLC, Cefla SC, Gin ApS, etc.

