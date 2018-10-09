Hospital Gas Industry 2018 In-Depth Survey and Trend Research Report – Industry Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global market size of Hospital Gas in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hospital Gas in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hospital Gas Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hospital Gas market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Hospital gas is critical to the function of hospitals and many other healthcare facilities. Hospital gas refers to a clean supply of compressed air used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to distribute medical gas. It is free of contamination and particles, has no oil or odors, and is dry to prevent water buildup in facility’s pipeline.

The classification of Hospital Gas includes oxygen, nitrous oxide, medical air and others, and the proportion of oxygen in 2016 is about 47%, and the proportion of nitrous oxide is about 27%.

Hospital Gas is widely used in hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, universities & research institutions and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. The most proportion of Hospital Gas is in hospitals & clinics, and the consumption proportion is about 66% in 2016.

The South region of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. The Middle Atlantic is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.

Market competition is intense. Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products, Linde Healthcare, TNSC (MATHESON), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global Hospital Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hospital Gas market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Linde Healthcare

TNSC (MATHESON)

Hospital Gas Market size by Product

Oxygen

Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Others

Hospital Gas Market size by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Universities & Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

The study objectives of Hospital Gas Market report are:

To study and analyze the global Hospital Gas market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hospital Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hospital Gas companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hospital Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (B L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hospital Gas market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

