High voltage equipment Market Sales, Demand Supply, Segments, Growth, Drivers and 2025 Forecast Report

High voltage equipment becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network. Power transmission includes equipment such as transformers and reactive compensation, breaker, protection and control and communication equipment and others. Continuously growing energy demand will continue to be the central market driver for transmission equipment.

Continuous demand for electricity in highly populated countries such as India and China has improved the development of power T&D equipment. The length of the installed T&D lines over the next five years is likely to be the highest in Asia-Pacific among all regions. Moreover, the T&D expenditure in Asia-Pacific is also the highest. High voltage equipment is extensively used by utilities companies. North America and Europe currently have market for grid modernization and replacement of old installations. Along with the capacity enhancement trending world-wide, the investments in the offshore wind farms are expected to drive the market

Over the next five years, our projects that High Voltage Equipment will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Voltage Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, we Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Switchgear

Transformer

Reactive Power Equipment

Relay Panel

SCADA

Others

Segmentation by application:

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric

Siemens

ABB

Larsen & Toubro

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Bharat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Voltage Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of High Voltage Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Voltage Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Voltage Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Voltage Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content

2018-2023 Global High Voltage Equipment Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 High Voltage Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 High Voltage Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Switchgear

2.2.2 Transformer

2.2.3 Reactive Power Equipment

2.2.4 Relay Panel

2.2.5 SCADA

2.2.6 Others

2.3 High Voltage Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global High Voltage Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global High Voltage Equipment Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 High Voltage Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Transmission

2.4.2 Power Distribution

2.5 High Voltage Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global High Voltage Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global High Voltage Equipment Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global High Voltage Equipment by Players

