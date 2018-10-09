Contact Center Solutions Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Contact center solution is a system that offers automatic contact sharing and inbound contact handling capabilities, united with a high degree of complexities in terms of active contact traffic management. Contact center solutions have the capability of offering competitive benefits to enterprises by helping them to enhance efficiency and productivity through the automation of outbound and inbound processes of a contact center. Rapid development in technologies has changed the way organizations deal with potential users. Intellectual communication that provides a pervasive operational environment to interact with clients has become a basic requirement for customer-centric organizations. Enhanced business stability, improved business agility, and increase in acceptance of home-based work are boosting the growth of the contact center solutions market around the globe.

The contact center solutions market is witnessing strong growth due to the growing adoption of contact center solutions among enterprises to provide customers with better experience through many channels, such as video, voice, mobile, web, and social media. Apart from this, continuous advancement in this technology and its solutions has also encouraged many industry verticals to adopt this solution and service across the globe. Consequently, this factor is impelling the demand for contact center solutions among enterprises. However, the high initial investment required to integrate advanced solutions with traditional systems is a major factor which is expected to restrain the growth of this market in forthcoming years. Besides this, the risk of information loss is also expected to hinder the growth of the contact center solutions market globally.

The global contact center solutions market can be segmented based on component, application enterprise size, deployment type, industry, and geography. Based on component, the global contact center solutions market can be classified into software and services. In terms of application, the contact center solutions market can be bifurcated into call routing, call recording, automatic call distribution, workforce optimization, interactive voice response, customer collaboration, reporting and analytics, dialer and others. Based on enterprise size, the global contact center solutions market can be categorized into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of deployment type, the market can be segregated into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, on the basis of industry, the market can be segregated into IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, government, media and entertainment and others.

By geography, the global contact center solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The contact center solutions market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increase in adoption of advanced technology and high focus on technology innovation, specifically in the developed markets of the region. Apart from this, growing adoption of mobile, cloud, social media and analytics among enterprises across different industry verticals such as IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods and BFSI has helped the contact center solution market to develop in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be among the fastest-growing regions in the global contact center solutions market. This is the result of presence of a large number of small and medium enterprises and a large customer base.

Major players operating in the global contact center solutions market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, SAP SE, 8×8, Inc. EdgeVerve Limited, Enghouse Interactive, BroadSoft, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Five9, Inc., and Unify Inc.

