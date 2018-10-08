THE CONDUCTIVE POLYMERS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REACH A REVENUE OF $4.76 BILLION BY 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Conductive Polymers Market By Material Type, By Application (Automotive, Aerospace &Defense, Electronics & Electrical,

Industrial, Healthcare, and Others) & By Geography- Analysis & Forecast (2018- 2023)”, the market is driven by the increased sensitivity, power of electronic devices, stringent regulations of electronic noise and rising raw material costs.

Americas dominates the Conductive Polymers Market during the forecast period

Americas has a major share in the Conductive Polymers Market. The US is one of the most developed countries in the American region. The demand for conductive polymers in the region can be due to energy along with improvements in the electronics industry. Healthcare sector is the most prominent sector in the US. Use of conductive polymers in healthcare, especially equipment and sensors, will drive the regional market. Smartphone penetration has been prevalent in the US and is gaining adoption in recent times. Introducing flexible displays in smartphones will drive the demand for conductive polymers in the Americas. In Canada, wearable devices is a major trend for the increasing use of conductive polymers in the region.

Selected Analysis done in the Conductive Polymers Market Report:

Conductive polymers has many applications in the automotive manufacturing sector. In the automobile industry, conductive polymers are used for corrosion prevention, body parts, and batteries. Biopolymer materials carboxymethyl cellulose conductive polymer is used in the manufacturing of rechargeable proton battery. The application of polymeric materials allow more freedom in design. They ensure safe geometrical or economical solutions. China, which is the world’s largest automobile market has seen a decrease in sales. These factors enhance the demand for conductive polymers during the forecast period.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The main manufacturing companies are now focusing on research and development sector. Hence, more efficient conductive polymers are being created which serve many functions in many industries.

• The funds provided by the governments to the agencies which provide support to the manufacturers have encouraged them to increase their output and sustain losses, if incurred. This factor ensures the steady supply of conductive polymers.

• Conductive polymers have high strength, dimensional stability, and electrical conductivity which make them a material of choice for different applications.

• Silica is used in the photovoltaic industry in applications such as displays, chip packaging, sensors, transistors and capacitors. Conductive polymers can replace Silica in these applications and can be more efficient than Silica.

Key players of the Conductive Polymers Market

BASF SE, DuPont, Evonik Industries are the key players in the Conductive Polymers Market. BASF SE is the most prominent player in the Conductive Polymers Market. It manufactures products such as Ultraform N2320 C and Neopolen. DuPont manufactures products such as Zytel and Kapton. Evonik Industries produces dynamically responsive biomaterials for cellular production. It even produces cardiovascular biomaterials.

Conductive Polymers Market is segmented as below:

Conductive Polymers Market is bolstered by the power of electronic devices and stringent regulations of electronic noises.

A. Conductive Polymers Market By Type

1. Inherently Conductive Polymers

2. Dissipative Polymers

3. Others

B. Conductive Polymers Market By Materials Type

1. Polyacetylene

2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4. Polycarbonate

5. Polyphenylene-based Resins

6. Polyamide

7. Polypropylene

8. Others

C. Conductive Polymers Market By Application

1. Automotive

2. Aerospace

3. Electronics and Electrical

4. Industrial

5. Healthcare

6. Others

D. Conductive Polymer Market By Geography( covers 10+ countries)

E. Conductive Polymers Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. BASF SE

2. CELANESE CORPORATION

3. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

4. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

5. KEMET CORPORATION

6. POLYONE CORPORATION

7. SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

8. SABIC

9. LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

10. RTP COMPANY, INC.

