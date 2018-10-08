Medical Implants Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 7.10% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Globus Medical Inc, Biotronik

The Medical Implants Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Medical Implants Market was worth USD 67.15 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 124.49 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period. An embed is a restorative gadget, which is used to supplant or support any damaged body organs, enhance the working of body organs, or cure defects in regular functions of the body. These can be surgically implanted either for all time or briefly in the human body, and can be evacuated when dispensable. These implantable devices contain tissues, metals, bones, plastics, ceramics, skin, and other natural materials.

Material Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on materials the natural material segment is anticipated to boost the development of the market over the forecast period. Owing to its benefits of being safe and adaptable for the human body, natural implants are the leading segment in terms of materials. Moreover, reducing risk of infections is due to the entrance of foreign materials is anticipated to boost the development of this segment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Americas command over the various geographies on the basis of market share and records for over 60% of the aggregate share of the overall industry. The locale is anticipated to develop quickly amid the conjecture time frame inferable from the increased interest for negligible and non-invasive surgical cosmetic procedures amid the gauge time frame.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Globus Medical Inc, Biotronik, Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard, LivaNova PLC and Integra lifesciences. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Researc

1.2.2. Primary Research

2.Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3.Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

