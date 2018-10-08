Medical Grade Silicone Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025)

Global medical grade silicone market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018-2025.The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in implantable device market, growing need for disposable devices and wide range of applications of silicones in healthcare applications and pharmaceutical sector.

The key market players for global medical grade silicone market are listed below:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• 3M,

• Wacker Chemie AG,

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd,

• Momentive,

• Apple Rubber Products

• Carlin SA,

• Elkem ASA,

• Finesse Medical Ltd,

• Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

• Nusil,

• Polymer Science, Inc,

• Primasil Silicones Limited,

• Robin Industries, Inc,

• SIMTEC,

• Speciality Silicone Products, Inc,

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc,

• Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc,

• Wynca Group,

• Zodiac Coating

The market is further segmented into:

• Forms

• Application

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented based on forms into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others. 2018, gels segment is valued to rule with the highest market share. However, elastomers segment is growing with the highest CAGR

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses and others. In 2018, prosthetics segment is valued to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

Prosthetics is further segmented into limbs and implants. Implants are further segmented into breast implants, orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens, and other implants. Orthopedic implants are further segmented into reconstructive joint replacement and spinal implants.

Medical devices are further segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further segmented into masks, bottles, trays and others. Medical tapes are further segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene and others. Others segment is categorized into tropical gels, surgical drapes and oral care products

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical grade silicone market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report

