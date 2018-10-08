Irrigation Controllers Market Report 2018 – Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Rachio, Weathermatic

Irrigation controllers have been accessible in the form of electromechanical and mechanical irrigation controls. It is an important means to apply water in the required quantity, at the right time to bear agricultural production and to attain the high levels of efficiency in water, energy & chemical uses. The benefit of these technologies remains long-term as each drop of water is saved through irrigation controller amounts for an important involvement to the global water conservation.
Modern agriculture practices, high demand for lawn care & garden flexibility, conserving water and time, prevents disease and weeds are some of the major factors that are considered to drive the market growth. Additionally, environmental benefits such as, better air quality, plant-soil-water balance, lower air temperatures, conservative water use and pollution entrapment are also expected to drive the market. Some the factors which may hinder the market are high cost for installation and declining farm income. Furthermore, Improvement in Communication Knowledges and increasing demand to mechanized irrigation are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
Type, product, irrigation, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global irrigation controllers Market. The type segment includes weather based and sensor based. Product segment comprises smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers. The irrigation segment is categorized on the basis of trickle/drip and sprinkle. Further, by application, the segment is bifurcated into agriculture and non-agriculture.
Based on geography, the global irrigation controllers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include Galcon, Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Rachio, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Netafim, Rain Bird and Toro, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Irrigation Controllers Market with respect to major segments such as type, product, irrigation, application and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Irrigation Controllers Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Irrigation Controllers Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/irrigation-controllers-market-report/request-sample
Scope of the Global Irrigation Controllers Market
Type Segment
Weather-Based
Sensor-Based
Product Segment
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
Irrigation Segment
Drip/Trickle
Sprinkler
Application Segment
Agriculture
Open Field Agriculture
Grains & Cereals
Pulses & Oilseed
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Open Field Applications
Non-Agriculture
Sports Grounds/Golf Courses
Residential
Other Non-Agriculture Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/irrigation-controllers-market-report/request-customization
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com