Singapore Food & Grocery Retailing Market Research Report: Ken Research

Food & Grocery Retailing in Singapore, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Singapore retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Singapore food & grocery industry. Food & grocery sector sales in Singapore reached SGD14.2 billion in 2017, an increase of 2.9% over 2016.

What else does this report offer?

In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics. The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors.

Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector. Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector. Singapore retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022. Retailers rely on imports as local produce is scarce. Hypermarkets commanded the lion’s share of overall sector sales in 2017.

Online sales still in nascent phase in food & grocery. FairPrice, with its value proposition commanded lion’s share of the sector sales in 2017. qoo10 registered the highest growth during 2016-2017. Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Singapore retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain. Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit. Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market.

Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market. Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior. Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Singapore retail market-including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

