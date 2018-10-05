Pseudotumor Cerebri Market Key Development Areas, Financial Overview, Top Players and Forecasts Till 2023

Pseudotumor Cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) is a syndrome of elevated intracranial pressure (ICP) that occurs predominantly in obese women of childbearing age. Headaches and vision impairment are most commonly found in patients with Pseudotumor Cerebri. The visual symptoms may arise due to papilledema.

It is noted that rising technological advancements and increasing prevalence of obesity are the key factors driving the pseudotumor cerebri market. According to the statistics suggested by WHO, more than 1.9 billion individuals were overweight, and out of these over 650 million bordered obesity, in 2016. It is also estimated that more than 340 million children and adolescents were overweight or obese in 2016. It is also observed that various health conditions such as sleep apnea, Addison’s disease, kidney disease, and Lyme disease also escalate the risk of pseudotumor cerebri.

Various other factors such as growing awareness, the increased incidence of pseudotumor cerebri, and related complications, unmet medical needs, enhancing regulatory framework, the increasing adoption rate of new technology, increasing government assistance, and rising funding and reimbursement are continuously contributing to the growth of the global pseudotumor cerebri market.

Despite these drivers, there are some setbacks associated with pseudotumor cerebri market. The cost of treatment, side-effects associated with surgical interventions, and poor healthcare system in the low and middle-income countries may hinder the growth of the market to a considerable extent. It is estimated that the Pseudotumor Cerebri market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of Pseudotumor Cerebri Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5709

Pseudotumor Cerebri Market – Leading players

Avkare, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beckersmith Medical, Inc, Elekta AB, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Magstim, Medtronic, MercuryPharma, Nostrum Laboratories Inc, Novast Holdings Ltd., Phoenix Biomedical Corp., Sanofi, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Sophysa, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, West-Ward Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

Global Pseudotumor Cerebri Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the pseudotumor cerebri market owing to the rising occurrence of pseudotumor cerebri and technological advancements in this region. According to the study suggested by International Ophthalmology Clinics in 2014, the annual incidence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension in the Western world is around 0.9 per 100,000 individuals and 3.5 per 100,000 in females, in between 15 to 44 years of age. It is also reported that the annual cost of idiopathic intracranial hypertension in the United States had been exceeded to USD 444 million due to frequent hospitalizations, and its inclination in young working-age adults which results in a significant loss of productivity

Europe holds the second position in the pseudotumor cerebri market. The government support towards research & development expenditure and amendments in reimbursement policies in the healthcare are expected to drive the European pseudotumor cerebri market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing pseudotumor cerebri market owing to a huge patient pool and development in healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific. As per the data suggested by Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015-16, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Global Pseudotumor Cerebri – Market Segmentation

The global pseudotumor cerebri market is segmented by diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

By the diagnosis, the market is classified as fundoscopy, neuroimaging, lumbar puncture, and others.

By the treatment, the market is classified as surgery, medication, and others. The surgery is further segmented into the spinal fluid shunt, optic nerve sheath fenestration (ONSF), dural venous sinus stenting, and bariatric surgery. The medication is further segmented into acetazolamide, topiramate, furosemide, steroids, others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Government Research Institute

Academic Institutes and Universities

Get Amazing Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5709

TOC of Pseudotumor Cerebri Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023

Report Prologue

Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC CONTINUED…

Ask any Queries to Experts about Niche Segments, Requires Regional Data and Top Players @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5709

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com