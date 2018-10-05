High Pressure Valve Stem Seals Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The high pressure valve stem seals are devices that are used for lubricating high pressure valves. The amount of oil that is passed on to high pressure valves through the stem seals should be in appropriate proportion to ensure efficient performance of valves.

If the quantity of oil flow is more than required, the amount of emissions through high pressure valves increases and coke builds up on the surface of valves, which increases the chances of failure or fault in valves. If the quantity of oil flow is less than required, the high pressure valves may get seized. Therefore, the ideal flow of oil is required by the stem seals for the optimal working of high pressure valves.

This report focuses on the High Pressure Valve Stem Seals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The easy deployment of high-pressure valve stems is one of the primary drivers for the growth of the high-pressure valve stem seals market till 2023. The easy deployment of these seals is encouraging many end-users to replace the seals deployed in their facilities with the latest seals available in the market.

The easy deployment of these seals highly benefits industries that have an age-old infrastructure such as the oil and gas and chemical sectors. The adoption of such equipment or parts that allows minimal alterations to the infrastructure of the industries enabling end-users easily to carry out retrofit activities.

Industrial processes in EMEA deal with aggressive acids, bases, solvents, different harmful gases, and mineral oils. Owing to the age-old infrastructure, the oil and gas and chemical industries are focusing on new equipment that can be easily installed in facilities without altering the infrastructure.

This will drive the adoption of high-pressure valve stem seals such as umbrella valve seals. Additionally, the rise in exploration activities in this region that is encouraging the water and wastewater industries to adopt more of high-pressure valves will also fuel the market’s growth prospects.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

James Walker

Fel-Pro

Dana

MFC Sealing Technology

Chesterton

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Positive Seals

Umbrella Seals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Others

