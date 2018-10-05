Blasting Machine Market Study by Price, Production Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis till 2025

05th October 2018 – The Global Blasting Machine Market is classified on the basis of product type, end users and geography. Blasting machine is basically used for surface cleaning process. These machines consistently fire a blasting cap to produce a main explosive charge and are a portable source of electric current.

The factors that propel the market growth include increasing demand and wide range of applications. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the market growth include such as risk of damage to the skin, constant exposure can lead to air-borne diseases, etc.

Blasting Machine Market is classified on the basis of product type as Shot Blasting Machine, Sand Blasting Machine and others. Shot blasting shot the steel shots to the work piece surface by means of centrifugal force of the high speed rotating disk. It is faster and effective surface finishing technique. It is used in order to remove rust, burrs, etc. Sand blasting shots the high speed abrasive sand stream to the surface of work piece by means of compressed air. Blasting Machine Market is again classified on the basis of end users as automotive, clothing, paint & coatings, machinery & equipment and other applications.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

OMSG

Blastrac

Pangborn

AGTOS

Peddinghaus

Rosler

Gibson

SURFEX

Goff

STEM

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Paint & Coatings

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Clothing

Other Applications

Based on geography, the global market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

