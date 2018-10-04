What is a bulk SMS API and how it will work?

Application programming interface of any provider in India allows you to their gateway services into your own application, software for better control and functionality required by you. For example- you’re using Oracle programming language at your backend to keep data and you wish to send text messages to people who have joined your organization before 30th March 2016. Well, there are two ways to perform this task either you can a query and then upload all the database on our robust server and then send or else you can use our Bulk SMS Gateway API to push messages directly from your own CRM or software/website.

We offer special APIs to our needy clients so that they can integrate it with any OS and on any computer programming language like Asp.net, Java, C#, Vb 6.0, PHP etc. Currently, we support single HTTP SMS API based on REST and Group SMS API based on XML.

Our XML Bulk SMS API mainly supports two methods; ‘’One to Many and ‘’Many to Many’’. To know more download our developer API documentation in PDF format to check the implementation guide and methods we supported.

HTTP API- Http API is widely used to send single SMS from your software application. It is just a URL which you should call to send text messages on different mobile numbers.

XML API- XML API is useful for those businesses who have high requirement of SMS sending. For example- You have a reminder for your upcoming event that has to be sent to 1,000+ people i.e same SMS to multiple recipients, in such cases, you can make the use of this API.

Dynamic XML API- Sometimes you need to send messages in a customized manner means different mobile numbers, different messages but in masses. This API is best suited for this kind of needs.

Check balance API- Use this API to know the account balance of SMS routes anytime along with the expiry date.

DLR API- This API can be integrated into your system to check the live delivery status of your SMS. Whether it got sent, delivered or failed.

