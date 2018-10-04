Club Twenty After, LLC Announces ZENBOX Official Product Launch To Take Place At 2nd Annual Canna Fest Florida

Club Twenty After will be launching two new products at this years’ Canna Fest Florida 2018 in Inglis, FL on October 13th. The ZENBOX and ZENPAK are soon to be available at select nationwide medical dispensaries. A 20% product launch discount is offered both at the event and online through the company’s website.

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL – Club Twenty After, LLC recently announced that it will officially launch its products, the ZENBOX and ZENPAK at the 2nd Annual Canna Fest Florida in Inglis, Florida on October 13th, 2018. The ZENBOX is a home storage system for safe and discreet storage of medicinal marijuana. The ZENPAK is available in three sizes that contain 30 days of premium quality products to replenish the ZENBOX. The ZENBOX is soon to be available at select nationwide medical dispensaries.

Lance Zeigler, Managing Member of Club Twenty After, LLC, stated, “We are excited to launch the ZENBOX and ZENPAK at the 2018 Canna Fest. We have received nothing but incredible compliments on the inconspicuous design and amazing quality of the ZENBOX with its included pharmaceutical-grade accessories. Considering medicinal legalization in 27 states and the District of Columbia, it’s time that responsible adults have access to products that allow cost effective and hygienic storage of prescribed cannabis and its derivatives.”

Ziegler, A us Navy Veteran, owns and operates the online retailer and wholesaler business with partner Dorothy Hatchett to provide top-shelf products to legal cannabis dispensaries and individuals with a medical card. All products are intentionally eco-friendly, biodegradable and safe for the environment.

Canna Fest Florida 2018 Organizer, Jeremy Gomez, stated, “Sleek and sexy with a ton of fun inside! There was a lot of thought put into the ZENBOX by people that have obviously done their research. I have already shown it off to about everyone! These are going to sell out at the event.”.

The ZENPAK is not available through dispensaries but is available as a monthly subscription for convenience. Both products feature free shipping within the continental United States when purchased direct.

The ZENBOX will be available for purchase with a 20% launch discount during the 2018 Canna Fest. Purchasers at the event will not be required to produce a medical card as the storage box and accessory products do not contain cannabis. For more information, visit the Club Twenty After, LLC website at www.ClubTwentyAfter.com.

ABOUT CLUB TWENTY AFTER, LLC – Club Twenty After LLC is a veteran owned and operated business. The brand represents environmentally and organically conscious values with an emphasis on design that is both stylish and subtle. Strategically developed to uncomplicate storage and replenishment of medicinal products and accessories, the ZENBOX and ZENPAK are available through legal marijuana dispensaries or discreetly delivered to the home. All products are made from 100% biodegradable/recyclable materials and contain consumable products (such as papers and cones) made from 100% unbleached organic hemp.

ABOUT CANNA FEST 2018 – The Canna Fest is an annual event organized to promote unity in the cannabis community. The event is the largest of such events in the Southeast United States and requires no medical card for entry. This year’s Canna Fest will be held at the Crossroads Lodge at Historic Lebanon Station at 11350 State Road 121 in Inglis, Florida on October 13th and 14th, 2018.

https://www.clubtwentyafter.com

