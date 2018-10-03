Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market Analysis, Segmentation and Global Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that is trending in North America region. The HybriStor is a next generation data protection solution with PBBA capabilities that meets the data recovery requirements of businesses. These solution are recovery point objective, rapid recovery time objectives and ease-of-use to the next level, delivering an industry-leading secondary storage solution. The purpose-built backup appliance provides the explosive data growth solutions which has opened windows for many organizations. These archive windows offer improved recovery times, up to 95% reduced storage data transmission and consumption by duplicating, reduced storage consumption, compressing data before storing to disk and others. These HybriStor appliances are connected to the direct-attached storage for providing unprecedented recovery point objectives (RPO) and rapid recovery time objectives (RTO) performance.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4206

In North America region, the purpose-built backup appliance demand is growing as PBBA solutions are designed with maximum capacity for the optimizing the data de-duplication that enables customers to manage their ever-growing volumes of backup data. These appliances provides a NAS interface, reduces WAN consumption, secure transmission of data, instant data recovery, Moreover, these backup appliance solutions that are deployed in a gateway configuration connected to store backup data on general-purpose storage. This results is high performance, low memory demands, and massive improvements in storage efficiency.

The global purpose-built backup appliance market is growing rapidly over ~15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 10 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global purpose-built backup appliance market are – Dell EMC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Axcient Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Network Inc. (U.S.), Arcserve LLC (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (U.S.), Commvault Systems Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) among others.

Global Purpose-built backup appliance Market Segmentation

The global purpose-built backup appliance market is bifurcated on the basis of products, components, end users and region. The products are segmented into open systems, mainframe systems and others. The components are segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The end users are segmented BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecommunications, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global purpose-built backup appliance market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the purpose-built backup appliance market. The purpose-built backup appliance is gaining huge demand due the integrated systems that are integrated with backup software such as Rapid Data Access for faster backup and has media servers built into the system. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for purpose-built backup appliance during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Purpose-built backup appliance manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Purpose-built backup appliance providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/purpose-built-backup-appliance-market-4206

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL PURPOSE-BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET: BY PRODUCTS

1.3.2 GLOBAL PURPOSE-BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET: BY COMPONENTS

1.3.3 GLOBAL PURPOSE-BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET: BY END USERS

1.3.4 GLOBAL PURPOSE-BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 PURPOSE-BUILT BACKUP APPLIANCE MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY PRODUCTS

6.2.1.1 OPEN SYSTEMS,

6.2.1.2 MAINFRAME SYSTEMS

6.2.1.3 OTHERS

Continued….

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/purpose-built-backup-appliance-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312