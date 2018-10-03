-ne-Eram – Your Scope of Enjoying Smart City Living

Revanta Shah-ne-Eram is one of the most ambitious projects of the well known and prestigious Revanta Multi State CGHS. It is a leading welfare society that operates under the DDA Land Pooling Policy. There are three major development projects that have already been completed and sold out by the company. These projects were in the P2 zone of Delhi. Presently, the development company is working on a total of 5 development projects located at Dwarka Phase2, in the L Zone of Delhi. This entire area is called Delhi Smart City.

Shah-ne-Eram has been specifically designed for adding style and luxury to the way people live in these modern times. It is one of the most brilliant blends of nature, technology, amenities and timeless design. It is probably one of the most prestigious townships in Delhi offering residential units in sizes ranging from 2, 3 and 4 BHK flats to fit the budget of people belonging to different income groups. The sizes of the flats range from 975, 1475, 1175 to 1675 and 2100 square foot respectively. There are also some of the most exclusive features offered at this township and these include waiting lounge and reception in all the towers and freehold registry for the property. Thus, it can rightly be said that this project by the Revanta group is the best option for people to live in comfort. It is project that has been specifically built for accommodating the people belonging to the Muslim community.

The amenities available at Shah-ne-Aram are at par with the amenities and the facilities expected by an average homeowner in these times. The township comes in the form a power-packed housing solution for people. It offers facilities like luxurious waiting rooms, international level security, video door phones, gymnasium, community centers, CCTV surveillance, piped gas and 24/7 water and power back-up.

