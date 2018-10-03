Merakii to handle VEGA

The marketing communication agency will be responsible for handling Public Relation activity of the company

Marketing communication agency MERAKII has bagged the media management mandate of VEGA with Sonam K Ahuja

Vega, India’s leading beauty accessory flagship brand was launched in the year 2000. It has the largest market share in the organized sector with more than 500 products in hair brushes, combs, makeup brushes, manicure, pedicure, face and bath accessories. Vega has a significant nationwide presence with Personal Care Appliances in women and men category in general and modern trade, professional and E-Commerce channels and exclusive brand outlets in leading malls. The range includes – Hair Straighteners, Hair Dryers, Hair curlers and Hair stylers for women and trimmers and shavers for men. Vega has an unparalleled beauty lineage and stands for innovation in which reflects in the product line, marketing, communication, promotion and distribution. Watch out for the all new campaign.

As a part of the Association, MERAKII will be responsible for handling the media campaigns of VEGA.

Bhgayashree Singh Director Merakii LLP, said, “We are excited about the tie-up and we are sure that we can add a lot of value to VEGA’s brand presence through our expertise. Hoping for a long lasting and fruitful association.