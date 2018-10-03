IT Hardware Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2022

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “IT Hardware Market” Forecast to 2022

IT Hardware Market report firstly introduced the IT Hardware basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, IT Hardware market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global IT Hardware industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

– The IT hardware market includes all physical components integral to computing. The total market values include client computing and peripherals (desktop PCs, notebook PCs, fixed phones and adaptors, scanners and imaging devices standalone printers, thin-clients and workstations), network infrastructure (Ethernet hubs and switches, Ethernet routers, WAN CPE and termination equipment, WAN multi-service switches, WLAN access points, WLAN cards and WLAN switches and appliances), security hardware and appliances (content-filtering and anti-spam appliances, encryption/SSL accelerators, firewall and VPN gateways, smart card readers and smart cards), server computing (high-end servers, low-end servers and mid-range servers) and storage infrastructure (hard-disk drives, NAS filers and arrays, NAS gateways, SAN adaptors and connectors and SAN disk arrays).

– All currency conversions are calculated at constant average annual 2016 exchange rates.

– The global IT hardware market is expected to generate total revenues of $53,761.9m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6% between 2013 and 2017.

– The client computing & peripherals segment is expected to be the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $30,304.9m, equivalent to 56.4% of the market’s overall value.

– In 2017, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the largest in global IT hardware market generating 37.8% of the overall value.

