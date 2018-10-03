Increase your email open rates by integrating SMS strategy

When you have noticed when your phone buzzed for the last time with a text SMS notification from the company. But you didn’t read it? There’s something in campaigns that create a sense of urgency to read it immediately.

With the rise of the mobile phone all around the world and no internet connectivity required for sending and receiving messages. However, SMS has the greatest reach around the world. A short and concise form of text messages has helped users to convey information straight to the point on cell phones.

So, what does all this mean? SMS has enough capability to grab a reader’s attention and encourage them to respond. This makes it a perfect marketing tool for companies who are seeking huge customers attention. While the advantages of Bulk SMS Service we have read many times, email is still one of the common methods of b2c communication.

Don’t get us wrong, email marketing still holds a place in the communication world. Invoice, order confirmations, newsletters, and company new policies updates are in longer-form that is better to convey through personal emails.

But sometimes, not all the emails were opened some of them gets in the spam folder and some being left unopened in an inbox for a long time. This results in valuable money and time being wasted on drafting contents that are never read, a company can’t get it back.

So, what’s the solution? You always need to send out important updates but don’t want to waste business resources on a message that is never opened.

# Text SMS is the Right Answer…….

By integrating text messaging services into email campaigns, you can drastically improve your email open rates even in small duration. Even, it resulting in higher response and action rate. A simple and sweet text SMS on your customer mobile ‘’have you check your email inbox, something is waiting for you’’ reminds them and take them to check their inbox.

Combining two-different channels of communication will create more brand awareness among consumers and encourage you to spend more time on messages that is valuable for readers. In addition, integrating SMS into email is the best way to convert standard emails into an easy-to-open text message. Small, medium and big scale industries are now able to share information with a wider group of people on the devices they mostly use.

SMS in email campaigns will also boost up your customer’s engagement and later, resulted in the higher return on investment (ROI).

To find out more how SMS which includes Transactional Bulk SMS Service and promotional services can be used as part of mobile marketing & communication strategy, speak to the leaders of SMS industry on and head to tanvi@msgclub.co.in. They will assist you shortly and provide you the best solution as per your business requirement.