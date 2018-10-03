Global Biopsy Devices Market is Estimated to Reach $2,894 Million by 2025 from $1,795 million in 2017

Global Biopsy Devices Market Report forecast is expected to reach $2,894 million by 2025 from $1,795 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and 6.4%, respectively, during the forecast period. Biopsy devices are used for an examination of tissue removed from a living body to discover the presence, cause, or extent of a disease. Rising awareness and growing geriatric population are other major trends responsible for the market to grow globally.

Biopsy Devices Market (By Device Type: Breast, Gastrointestinal, Bronchial, Gynaecological, Robotic, Soft Tissue, and Other Device Types; By Imaging Technology: CT Scan, Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, MRI-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, and Other Imaging Technologies; By Application: Breast Biopsy, Lung, Prostate, Liver, Gastrointestinal, Kidney, Gynaecological, and Other Applications; By End-User: Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025

The global biopsy devices market is mainly driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing awareness for diagnosis by such devices, and rapid technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the global biopsy devices market. In addition, increasing number of incidences of cancer such as breast, prostate and lung have also motivated the market to grow. However, the market consists of certain constraints such as stringent regulations and standards for the use of biopsy, and high cost of biopsy devices. Moreover, rising public awareness about chronic diseases in emerging economies, and need for disease screening for their early diagnosis and treatment is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Market Segmentation

Device type, imaging technology, application, end user, and geography are the classification of the global biopsy devices market. On the basis of device type, the segmentation consists of into breast, gastrointestinal, bronchial, gynaecological, robotic, soft tissue, and other device types. CT scan, ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, and other imaging technologies are the bifurcations of imaging technology segment. Based on application, the market is classified into breast biopsy, lung, prostate, liver, gastrointestinal, kidney, gynaecological, and other applications. Furthermore, end user segment is segregated into hospitals, and diagnostics centers.

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Breast biopsy device, by device type segment led the market with major share in 2017

Breast biopsy contributed for the majority of the market share in the device type segment in the year 2017, due to rising incidence of breast cancers all over the world.

MRI-guided held for the leading market share in the imaging technology segment

MRI-guided accounted for the maximum chunk of the market in the year 2017, in imaging technology segment and is expected to continue its trend throughout the forecast period i.e. 2017 to 2025.

Breast biopsy dominated the application segment in the year 2017

In the application segment breast biopsy application occupied the foremost share in the year 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

End-user segment is dominated by hospitals sub-segment in the year 2017, owing to 24*7 availability of intensive care units, emergency units, and integrability to implement biopsy devices.

North America occupied the principal share in the global biopsy devices market

In the year 2017, North America generated the highest revenue accounting for 35.2% of the total market share, owing to rising government initiatives to spread awareness about cancer, presence of prominent players in the region, and favorable reimbursement scenario for biopsy devices in the U.S. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period between 2017 to 2025, owing to continuous advancements in technology and economic development.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Carefusion, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Devicor Medical Products Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, INRAD, Inc, Angiotech, and Cardinal Health Inc., among others.

