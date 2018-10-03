Agricultural Surfactants Market Research Report Status, Growth, Scope and Forecast -2025|Growth by Top Key Players: BASF SE, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Nufarm Limited

The Agricultural Surfactants Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Agricultural Surfactants are useful to farmers in spraying herbicides more efficiently. They help in minimizing the surface tension of water and make the spray target to the weed instead of rolling off into the soil, as herbicides are normally water-based. Bio-based surfactants are been used widely owing to properties like; low on toxicity, environment friendly & bio-degradability. The use of Agricultural Surfactants is growing due to factors like; utilization of more advanced techniques like; agriculture 4.0 which is type of precision farming technique, increasing worry about food security globally, increasing use of pesticides to increase the crop yield, reducing the use of agrochemicals and increasing the penetration, retention & spreading ability of chemicals, etc. Therefore, the Agricultural Surfactants Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Agricultural Surfactants Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are BASF SE, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Nufarm Limited, CEFIC, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Clariant International AG, Huntsman International LLC, Monsanto Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Loveland Products Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay SA and DowDuPont, Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Surfactants Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into Cationic, Anionic and Non-Ionic, by Substrate Type the market is segmented into Bio-Based and Synthetic, by Crop Type the market is segmented into Fruit & Vegetable and Cereal & Grain, and by Application the market is segmented into Fungicide and Herbicide.

Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Agricultural Surfactants Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is dominating the Agricultural Surfactants Market in consumption terms owing to; well-developed agriculture sector, growing significance for technical development in agriculture products & techniques & more expenditure on agriculture sector.

