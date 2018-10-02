Intelligent Personal Assistant Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2027

Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market – Overview

In the constantly changing world of technology, intelligent personal assistant (IPA) have been touted by many companies as a next revolutionary technology that will change the way how users live day to day lives. This is also the reason global technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and many more are spending massively in research to keep improving their existing Intelligent Personal Assistants Market. An intelligent personal assistant is simply a software that can perform diverse tasks such as providing relevant information to queries, health monitoring, giving reminders of scheduled meetings etc. Assistants are available as smartphone (or other mobile device) applications and may also feature Internet of Things (IoT) integration.

The main purpose of an intelligent virtual assistant is to answer questions asked by users. This may be done in a business environment, for example, on the business website, with a chat interface. On the mobile platform, as in the case of Apple’s Siri the intelligent virtual assistant is available as a call-button operated service where a voice asks the user “What can I do for you?” and then responds to verbal input.

Beyond the core utilities of an intelligent virtual assistant, companies are now exploring new platforms to enhance the use of it. One main element of this involves adding personality; for example, some suggest that, by “consolidating” various efforts, the IT community could build more highly advanced intelligent virtual assistants with more developed personalities and capabilities.

A majority of the market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and regional presence via merger and acquisition. Also they have become more willing to spend on innovations to enable intelligent virtual assistant usage across diverse applications. This trend is gradually picking pace, as more companies provide utilities such as self-service, access to internal employee guides, improved customer experience, and intelligent reporting.

Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market – Key Players:

Google Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Amazon (U.S.), Baidu (China), IBM (U.S.), AOL (U.S), Nuance (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Artificial Solutions (Spain) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Security Market.

Industry News

November, 2017 – San Francisco-based start-up Fin has built an artificially intelligent app that functions on voice commands alone and learns user’s habits over time. Fin is essentially a new iOS app that can accomplish all the tasks a human personal assistant would, according to the company. Upon request, the app can schedule plans with friends, pay bills, search restaurants in user’s area, remind of events on your calendar, and more.

November, 2017 – Samsung has acquired Fluenty, a start-up that has developed a machine learning-based Chatbot. The start-up is also known for being founded by researchers from top tech firms in South Korea including Naver, LG Electronics and Kakao.

April, 2017 – Orange Telecom, the French multinational telecommunications giant, debuted a new personal virtual assistant Djingo. With the new personal assistant, Orange customers can control Orange TV, manage connected objects, or make a phone call or send a text message. Since, it has incorporated continuous learning through artificial intelligence, Djingo was created to provide increasingly relevant answers to user inquiries and requests.

Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of intelligent personal assistant appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market – Segmentation

The global intelligent personal assistant can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Platform: Comprises Smartphone, Tablets and Computers among others.

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Voice Recognition, Natural language processing & Deep Learning among others.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Intelligent Personal Assistant Market – Regional Analysis

North America is leading the market of intelligent personal assistant. High standard of living, high disposable income are some of major factors which is supporting the market in North America. Europe is holding second position in the market closely followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is emerging as fastest growing market .The main factor which is driving the market of IPA in Asia-Pacific is growth of countries and high adoption rate of technology. Most of the courtiers in Asia Pacific region is under developing phase and adopting new technologies for better growth in various sectors. High demand from India and China for smartphones and tablets are driving the market of IPA in this region.

