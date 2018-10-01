Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Electronic Components Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

An electronic components are discrete devices or physical entity, which are used in an electronic system to affect electrons or reacted fields. Components incapable of controlling current by means of another electrical signal are called passive devices. Electronic components are available in a singular form, which are conceptual abstractions representing idealized electronic components. Electronic components various electrical terminals or leads, which connect to create an electronic circuit with a particular function. Basic electronic components may be packaged discretely, as arrays or networks of such as components or integrated inside of packages such as semiconductor integrated circuits, hybrid integrated circuits, or thick film devices. Most common electronic components include resistors, capacitors, LEDs, transistors, inductors, and integrated circuits.

Increasing adoption of electronic devices by growing population is a major factor driving growth of the electronic components market. Basic electrical components are major part in manufacturing any electrical device, which in turn is propelling demand for electronic components. Furthermore, increasing inclination of consumers towards utilization of advanced technologies such as smart homes, warbles, and smartphones are fueling growth of the electronic components market. However, availability of cheap and alternative materials is the major factor restraining growth of the electronic components market.

Key Developments of Electronic Components Market

Market players are focused in development of novel components to increase the efficiency of electronic device and reducing the overall weight of device. In April 2018, Traco Power, electronic component supplier, announced their THM 30 family of medical 30 Watt DC-DC converters with wide 2:1 input range in the industry standard 1 x 2” footprint. The THM 30 Series have applications in medical equipment, transportation, control & measurement or IGBT drivers. Furthermore, in February 2018, MicroPower Direct, leading supplier of low cost DC/DC converters announced the MA600MRWRI5 series is a family of compact, 6W DC/DC converters fully approved to EN 60601 3RD edition. They are specifically designed to meet the stringent isolation, reinforced insulation, and low leakage requirements of medical grade equipment. Major players operating in Electronic Components market include ABB, AEC, API Technologies, AVX Corporation, Eaton Corp, Datronix Holdings, Hamlin, Fujitsu Component, FCI Electronics, Microsemi, Jyoti, Kyocera, JST Mfg, Hitachi AIC, Hasco, Omron, Nippon Mektron, Nippon Chemi-Con, Murata, and Panasonic.

