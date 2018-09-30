What bridal accessory are you like?Maybe these you need

There are several accessories that are used not only by the bride and groom but their entourage as well. Some of these items are necessary while some are a personal choice of the couple. Here are a few ideas for items you may want to use during your wedding:

Shoes one of the most important accessories not only for the bride but also for the groom. Shoes are many a woman’s passion and almost every bride would do anything to get that perfect pair for her big day. Shoes will also be an issue among the many of the female members of the entourage, including the bridesmaids. It is always a good idea to check what your maids plan to wear on their feet to make sure that they match with the style and theme of the occasion.

Bridal gloves tend to be reserved for the more formal events and are most suited to a very formal gown. Many brides do not wear gloves so this is not really a major accessory, but it is one option to think about. There are also several brides who could not live without their handkerchief or fan so they carry a handbag with them when they go to their ceremony.

Long-haired or short-haired brides will always have a need for hair accessories(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-hair-accessories-c-1/). No matter if the bride lets her hair down or wears it in a classic chignon, there are endless items that can add an extra element of beauty to your look.

Garters are one the must-have items if you plan on holding a very traditional reception program where the bride tosses the bouquet and the groom throws out the garter to the lucky single males in the crowd. It is often best to get two garters so that even if you throw the first one (which will remain in the possession of the one who catches it) you will still have another one to keep. So you have finally chosen and bought your rings. How about a ring pillow? You may need the pillow during the ceremony itself, as it will hold the ring that will be carried by your engagement ring(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/birthstone-engagement-ring-c-8/ ) bearer. A pillow that matches the motif of the event would be nice.cosyjewelry have fashion wedding jewelry and bridal hair accessory for your choice.