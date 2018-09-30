Website Owner Should Know About Search Engine Optimization

Search engine optimization, commonly called SEO is the key to getting more website traffic and you want to make sure you use the best search engine optimization strategy and white hat methods onsite and offsite for best results. Keep reading for some of the best SEO tips.

Whether you operate an ecommerce site or business website, using good SEO techniques will help Google and other search engines rank your website higher in the search engine results pages (SERP) when potential clients or customers search for keywords relevant to your business.

SEO TIP 1: Operating an ecommerce site or business website is not just about having the flashiest or slickest looking website. It should be more about having a website that is easy to navigate and employing the best SEO strategies to drive traffic to that site.

SEO TIP 2: Your website budget needs to be split between Design, SEO, and Internet Marketing. If you reserve at least half of your website budget for search engine optimization and internet marketing, it will be the best investment you make in your business if done correctly.

SEO TIP 3: Before content is written for your website, you need to create a list of keywords to use that will provide the best search engine optimization results. Do this by checking the monthly search volume of each keyword. Go with keywords that have good search volume and lower competition and stay away from the keywords with the highest and lowest search volume and you will be a much happier website owner! In other words, don’t try to rank for the keywords “Google” or “Microsoft” unless you have an unlimited budget for internet marketing!

SEO TIP 4: By choosing middle or higher volume, niche keyword phrases or what is called long-tail keywords you have an advantage. There is not much point in focusing on low volume keywords or keyword phrases that have low search volume. It goes for writing content for your site or for articles too, not much sense in writing about how to reinvent the wheel if no one actually searches for that keyword.

SEO TIP 5: Once you establish the best keywords or keyword phrase for each of your website pages that word should be in the title Meta tags, description, and the actual URL. For onsite, content writing the keyword or keyword phrase should be within the first 3 or 4 words of the titles on the page and this same principle holds true for article writing titles.

SEO TIP 6: When creating a new webpage keep in mind it is better to use a hyphen instead of an underscore in the URL and can lead to better search engine optimization and keyword search results.

SEO TIP 7: Don’t overuse the keyword phrase throughout your page content because search engines like Google won’t compensate you for it and might even penalize you with a lower page rank for keyword stuffing or keyword cramming your page content. The same holds true for articles you write.