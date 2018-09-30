SEO Packages by Choosing the Right SEO Company

There are many ways to make your website rank high in the search engine rankings, and this is very important for businesses that are dependent on their online visibility for profit. SEO companies are experts in helping you make your website more visible on the Internet by improving your chances of becoming the top ranked site on Google, Yahoo, and Bing. There are various SEO packages that SEO companies employ to improve your rankings.

The Different Kinds of SEO Packages for Your Website

Here are some of the SEO packages that will help your website improve its ranking in the competitive search engine results pages:

CONTENT WRITING

This is one of the most common SEO packages. Many SEO companies are composed of talented writers who have degrees in marketing, advertising, and the social sciences, and they apply their knowledge and skills to promote your websites and your products. Content Writing can be further divided into several packages, depending on the type of article you want written and the number of words.

ARTICLE SUBMISSION

Hand in hand with Content Writing is Article Submission. The SEO company will create articles for you, and then submit these articles to the top directories on the Internet. Article submission increases your website traffic by making your articles available in such directories. These directories are valuable because their content may be picked for syndication on other websites, further increasing the impact of your content online.

BACKLINK INDEXING

This is one of the SEO packages that helps improve your SEO ranking by indexing hundreds or even thousands of your backlinks. If your backlinks are not linked to themselves, Google will have a hard time finding your backlinks, hence, requiring you to index them yourself. Backlink Indexing is done by utilizing a search engine optimizer. After the indexing, you will receive a report showing which of your links have been indexed. It is not possible for any SEO company to index 100% of your indexes; the percentage usually fluctuates between 50% and 70%. 85% would be considered extremely thorough and effective.

PROFILE BACKLINKS

Profile backlinks are part of SEO packages that seek to increase your search engine ranking by directing thousands of external related links to your website. You will need to create an account with your SEO company so that it can promote your profile backlinks in forums, blogs, and related websites.