Piso16 introduces SUNDAY BRUNCH

Your search for the perfect Sunday ends here, Piso16 introduces the Sunday Brunch, available for all patrons from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday. Set amidst a picturesque location, the restaurant offers a Sunday Brunch featuring a lavish spread and live counters. Guests can spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon while sipping on unlimited sangria, beer and wine over an unmatched view of the city.

Details

Day & Time: Every Sunday, 12-4pm

Price: 2195/++ Taxes

Address: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019