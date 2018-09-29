Europe Portable X-Ray Devices Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Motor surgical instruments are surgical devices and accessories used to form, fix, cut, perforate or dissect a bone. They are used to emulsify, fragment and aspirate soft tissues in several procedures, such as sports surgery and reconstructive surgeries, as well as limb procedures for more complex types of surgeries, including neurological, otorhinolaryngology and spinal surgery. These instruments are generally processed by three energy sources, including battery power, electrical energy and pneumatic energy. They are mainly used for orthopedic surgeries, because of the effectiveness of these devices in performing surgical procedures such as osteomy.

In the year 2018, the Europe Portable X-Ray Devices market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 2.40 Billion with 6.75% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing support by government and private organisations, increased awareness among the population, rise in number of geriatric population, as per the number of accidents has been increased largely. However high cost of portable devices and stringent government regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Europe Portable X-Ray Devices market is segmented into U.K, Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Europe is the second largest in portable x-ray devices market.

Major companies in the market are Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical corporation, Siemens healthcare, Philips healthcare, Virtual imaging, GE healthcare, Fujifilm holdings corporation, Shimadzu corporation and Toshiba corporation.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

