3d Printing Market foretasted up to 2024

The global 3d Printing Market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into PolyJet, Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and Other. 3D printing finds major applications in prototyping, tooling, and functional part manufacturing. The end user industries considered for segmentation of the market include aerospace and defense, engineering, healthcare, consumer products, automotive, jewelry, education, energy, architecture and construction, printed electronics, food and culinary, and others. The markets for the emerging industries such as food and culinary, printed electronics, and education are expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the near future. The education industry is a highly attractive area for the 3D printing markets in North America and Europe growing at a CAGR 26.5% to 27.0% from 2019 to 2024. The industry is adopting 3D printing technologies to bring about awareness about this technology among students globally.

Based on geography, the global 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report. In 2017, North America dominated the 3D printing market in terms of market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held the largest share of the North American 3D printing market, followed by Canada and Mexico.

The 3D printing ecosystem includes raw material suppliers, component suppliers, 3D printing machine manufacturers and assemblers, technology providers, service providers, distributors and resellers, and end users. The 3D printing marketspace comprises major players such as Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), The ExOne Company (US), Voxeljet AG (Germany), Proto Labs, Inc. (US), Optomec Inc. (US), ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (US), Groupe Gorgé (France), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Mcor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland), Beijing Tiertime Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Renishaw plc (UK), XYZprinting (Taiwan), Ultimaker BV (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Höganäs AB (Sweden), taulman3D, LLC (US), Nano Dimension (Israel), Carbon Inc. (US), Markforged, Inc. (US), and Cookson Precious Metals Ltd. (UK).