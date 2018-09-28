Computer On Module (COM) Market to Gain Huge Growth Globally During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

28th September 2018 – Global Computer On Module (COM) Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Computer on module is also known as System on Module (SoM), is a small board with the main components of a computer such as SoC, memory, and maybe other components such as PMIC (Power Management IC), and Ethernet. It is a sub type of embedded computer system. It supports system extension and application-specific customization. The main functionality is delivered by CPU module whereas, all of the application specific features are intended into the baseboard creating a semi-custom embedded pc solution.

A computer on module is a complete computer designed to fit on one printed circuit board. Most probably used as a choice for tasks that need a small fixed computer with customized I/O. COM boards are normally used in fixed computing tasks that need clutching the power of a full computer into a small space. COM boards are present in various form factors and sizes; however assembled board is generally smaller than four inches.

Prominent factors that are responsible for the growth of market are increasing speed to market (TTM), decrease in risk, cost savings, reduced requirements and time for customer design, variation of CPUs, and a skill to conduct both hardware and software development at once. Computer On Module (COM) Market is classified, by type into ARM Architecture, X86 Architecture, Power Architecture, and others.

Computer On Module (COM) Market is classified, by application into Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test and Measurement, and others. Automation segment accounted for the largest market share of the Computer On Module Market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to COMs backing interoperability and are the fastest way to offer solutions to the developing IoT technologies.

Computer On Module (COM) Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Middle East and African market held the largest market share of the Computer On Module Market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The reason behind the growth of market is presence of leading COM manufacturers and increase in sales and operation.

