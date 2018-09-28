China Professional Hair Care Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “China Professional Hair Care Market: By Categories (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo & Conditioning & Styling); Sales Channel (Back Bar and Take Home) & By Company – Forecast(2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing demand for hair care products.

Hair coloring segment accounted for revenue of approximately $341.822 million in 2017, and is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate of 6.9% among all segments.

Selected / Sample China Professional Hair Care Market Analysis done in the full Report:

Perming products account for 73% of the overall hair straightening and perming market in China.

Perming has been traditionally a big segment in the Chinese professional hair care market.

Blowing, complaisant, satin, black and shiny straight hair or added texture, waves, curly hair are always the leading fashion trends in China. The trend is towards using gentler and more natural products on the hair, rather than subjecting it to harsh chemicals. Many local perming and straightening products compose of plant extracts.

Availability of hair appliances that are less damaging to the hair, such as ceramic irons, in both flat and curl varieties, coupled with styling products that help protect the hair from thermal damage, are also forces that have increased the sales of perms and straighteners.

There has been an influence of K-Pop culture, Japanese, Taiwanese, Hongkong and Chinese celebrities on Chinese females. Younger females are increasingly opting for hot perms. Thermal conditioning constitutes about 60% of the market whereas cold perm covers 40% of it.

Japanese and Korean style curls are creating a surge for perming services.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

China is witnessing an increasing demand for coloring, owing to an aging demographic that needs grey hair coverage. There is huge growth for this service in men’s category, especially in the age group 35-45. This factor propels the demand and growth for the China professional hair care market.

Demand for professional hair services is set to be boosted by consumer interest in enhancing visual appearance. The growing demand, coupled with growing disposal incomes is escalating the market growth.

Key Players of the China Professional Hair Care Market:

Loreal Group is the major key player in the China Professional Hair Care Market. L’Oreal Group with its brands like Matrix, L’Oreal Professionnel, Kerastase, tops the professional hair care market in China with 10.1% share. L’oreal Professional has launched Mythic Oil Masque which was designed to replenish dry and damaged hair.

China Professional Hair Care Market Report is Segmented as below.

China Professional Hair Care Market By Product Category :

Coloring

Perming & Straightening

Shampoo & Conditioning

Styling

China Professional Hair Care Market By Distribution Channel:

Director

Distributor / Wholesalers

Others

China Professional Hair Care Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

HENKEL AG & Co, KgaA

SHANGHAI SCHOBRUNN FINE CHEMICALS Co Ltd

SEA VENUS METICULOUS CHEMICAL Co Ltd

