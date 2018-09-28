Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Car Care Products Market Research Report 2018”.

Car care products refers to car buffers, car polishers, dusters, wash brushes, car wash towels, mitts, squeegees, scrapers, and other accessories used in the maintenance of cars. Socket and driver sets, tow straps, torque wrenches, mechanics tool sets, jack stands, hydraulic jacks, brake bleeding kits, and oils changing kits are a few other tools included under this. These products are used for preventive measures and helps in keeping the cars in a usable and safe condition.

Car care prevents unwanted accidents and enhances the aesthetic quality of cars, thereby increasing its resale value. Increasing demand for cars is a major factor that drive growth of car care products market, owing to the maintenance requirements of the car. Decreasing production and purchase of cars will not affect the car care products market, as car care tools will be still required for the maintenance of old or existing cars. Therefore, the market for car care products is expected to expand over the forecast period.

However, high costs, lack of awareness about the use of car care tools in emerging economies, damage caused to the car’s exterior due to beautification, and dents created on car’s surface by pressure washers are some of the factors that are expected to restrain growth of car care products market.

Key Developments in Car Care Products Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the car care products market. Hydraulic Oil 32 is a hydraulic oil developed by GRASS to accommodate the appeal for environmentally acceptable hydraulic fluids. On November 20, 2016, Cihan Motors launched Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

On 25th October, 2016, UNDP in collaboration with Toyota Iraq opened vocational training program for Internally Displaced Persons in Iraq, as a part of their project under the Iraq Crisis Response and Resilience Program (ICRRP), joining hands with the authorize dealers of Toyota, including Cihan Motors.

Some of the key players operating in the car care products market include Tools USA, GRASS LLC, Carrand Companies, Inc., SWISSVAX, Young’s Corporation, ECT, and CIHAN Auto among others

