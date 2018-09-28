Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Background Music Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Background music is an unobtrusive accompaniment to an activity, intended to provide a soothing background by playing in public places such as malls, railway stations, and restaurants. This kind of music is intended for passive listening and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. Furthermore, in some cases background music is composed specifically to accompany and elevate the mood of a visual production, as a movie.

Increasing number of commercial spaces, inclination of population towards entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are major factors driving growth of the background music market. Playing background music in shopping malls and retail stores offer various advantages such as it sets the shoppers pace, encourages them to shop by creating personal space, shortens the waiting time in queue, and increases the productivity of employees. These are the key factors fueling growth of the background music market. However, loud and harsh music can create negative environment leading to various health problems such as headache is the key factor restraining growth of the background music market.

Key Developments of Background Music Market

In 2013, Edith Cowan University conducted a study on the effect of background music on emotional processing, which reported that positive and negative background music differentially influence attention of people. Furthermore, in 2018, Spotify-backed business-to-business streaming company is the world’s fastest-growing background-music streaming business. The Stockholm-based music company announced a stream of licensing deals with rights holders including Sony/ATV Music Publishing and WarnerChappel. Soundtrack Your Brand provides ready-streamed Spotify playlists to fit the client’s brand. Global clients include Joe & The Juice, McDonald’s, TAG Heuer, Uniqlo, Aesop, W Hotels, and Moschino. Moreover, in 2018, Microsoft updated Xbox, which features selective balancing game audio against background music within the guide. Manufacturers operating in background music market include Ambie Music, Auracle Sound, Brandtrack, Custom Channels, C-Burn, Cloud Cover Music, El Media Group, Express Melody, Music Choice For Business, Music Concierge, Open Ear Music, Pandora for Business, The Playlist Generation, PCMusic, Qsic, Retail Radio Biz, Rockbot, SiriusXM for Business, Soundtrack Your Brand, Storeplay, TouchTunes, and Musicstyling.

