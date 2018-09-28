Accord Mediplus Pvt. ltd. owner of the brand “ACCORD HOSPITALS” completes takeover- management and operations of SDH – Sant Dnyaneshwar Hospital

• SDH Hospital the biggest tertiary multi-speciality hospital in PCMC will now run under the Brand of “ACCORD HOSPITALS”

• The hospital which currently has 150 operational beds will soon be expanded to 300 beds

After take over Accord management has upgraded the clinical infrastructure at ACCORD SDH HOSPITAL by adding latest medical equipment’s and by making improvements in the clinical infrastructure of the Hospital. A team of skilled specialist and super specialist doctors from PUNE and PCMC area are now available for consultation every day at the hospital, ensuring quick and prompt access to medical services 24/7. These changes in the hospital infrastructure and doctor availability will provide great convenience to the residents of PCMC area especially people from Moshi, Bhosari, Nigdi, Chakan etc. The residents of this area will not have to travel to Pune for availing high end tertiary care services which will now be available at their doorsteps.

A team of 350 medical professionals work round the clock striving hard to deliver world class clinical outcomes.

The hospital has a tie up with most insurance companies and corporates and a cashless facility is available at the hospital for the convenience of patients.

The hospital is also in the process of getting itself certified by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH). This will ensure world class clinical protocols for the convenience of patient.

Accord SDH Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital, offers gynaecology, ophthalmology, oncology, surgery, paediatrics, psychiatry, dermatology, medicine, neurology, chest medicine, ENT, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dental and orthopaedics services.

After takeover by ACCORD HOSPITALS various modalities like open heart surgery, IVF and Bariatric surgery have been added to the list of services available at the hospital. In the coming month’s addition of 150 beds will see the hospital offering high end cancer care like radio therapy in the premises.

While addressing media, Dr Deepali Chinchole- Managing Director and IVF specialist at Accord Hospitals said, “Accord SDH Hospital has 20 intensive care beds currently which are always full and we intend to add 20 additional beds by December to cater to the shortage of critical care beds in this region. NABH accreditation expected shortly will take the quality of our hospital to the next level. It’s our ongoing endeavour to offer highest quality services at affordable rates.”

Mr. Vidyadhar Sarfare chairman Accord Mediplus Pvt ltd., has been active in the IT industry for over 2 decades and has made a foray in the healthcare and healthcare IT verticals in 2013.

Accord Mediplus is building a chain of 6 state of the art Multispeciality hospitals with 1500 beds across Pune and PCMC area. The takeover of ACCORD SDH HOSPITAL will add the second hospital to the group. Accord hospitals has a 250 bedded hospital under construction in Baner-Pune and is expected to be operational by 2019.

Addressing the media Chairman Mr. Vidyadhar Sarfare said “our vision is to establish PUNE/PCMC into a medical tourism hub similar to the IT hub. This is possible due to the availability of super specialist doctors, skilled nursing staff, excellent climate, international connectivity and affordable infrastructure costs. “

Be a provider of high-quality patients focus healthcare that is readily accessible, cost-effective and meets the needs of people we serve.”