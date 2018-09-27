Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Optical Ground Wire Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

An optical ground wire (OPGW) is a type of cable used in overhead power lines. These cable combines the functions of grounding and communications. They are composed of tubular structure with one or more optical fibers in it surrounded by layers of steel and aluminum wire. The conductive part of the cable serves to bond adjacent towers to earth ground and shields the high-voltage conductors from lightning strikes. OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, and loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring

OPGW should be capable of withstanding the mechanical stresses applied to overhead cables by environmental factors such as wind and ice. Furthermore, it should be capable of handling electrical faults on the transmission line by providing a path to ground without damaging the sensitive optical fibers inside the cable. Increasing demand for high-speed transmission of data for the electrical utility purposes of protection and control of the transmission line for the utility’s own voice and data communication are major factors driving growth of the optical ground wire (OPGW) market.

In 2015, J-Power Systems Corporation (JPS), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., was awarded a contract for a subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector cable system between UK and Belgium. The contract was awarded by NEMO Link Limited, a joint venture between National Grid Interconnector Holdings Limited, a subsidiary company of the UK’s National Grid Plc, and the Belgian Elia group. The cable system consists of a 130-km subsea cable route and an 11.5-km land cable route. The cable was connected to HVDC converter stations in both Kent and Zeebrugge. Manufacturers involved in optical ground wire market include ZTT, Fujikura, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, LS Cable & System, Jiangsu Hongtu, Taihan, Sichuan Huiyuan, Elsewedy Cables, Tratos, and J-Power Systems.

