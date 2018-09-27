Left Coast Marketing gets recognized as one of the top digital marketing agency in California

California, USA. (Sep 27th, 2018) – Left Coast Marketing, a measurable marketing agency specializing in solutions for Digital Marketing Sonoma and Digital Marketing Napa, is excited to announce it has received recognition as one of the Top digital Companies in California for the Year 2018. Left Coast Marketing ranked third out of sixteen of the top digital agencies for Web Design Napa in California.

Left Coast Marketing has proven its excellence in the community, with its qualitative result-oriented services for Digital Marketing Sonoma and Digital Marketing Napa. Ranked third overall, the finalists were evaluated on various parameters, including: time in the market, service sector percentage in SEO, financial status, client base, quality of client base, client retention & repeat business rate, and the quality of other core services provided by the company. The sixteen companies outperformed hundreds of other companies specializing for Web Design Napa and other digital marketing services in the state.

“It is an honor to receive such lofty recognition,” stated Left Coast Marketing Dan. “Credit goes to our very talented team delivering excellent services for Digital Marketing Sonoma and Digital Marketing Napa. Team has worked diligently on evolving our digital services to address changing consumer behaviours, including increasing use of mobile and voice search.

One of the areas of focus for the our team is helping clients develop compelling, unique content. Left Coast Marketing’s content strategy service offering is gaining momentum with clients and prospects, including a specific focus on the senior living/care industry.

Much of Left Coast Marketing’s success in generating business and accolades can be attributed to the consistent performance and customer service of its trained and seasoned team. Additionally, Left Coast Marketing is committed to marketing its success with clients. In the first half of the year alone, Left Coast Marketing’s team has presented at 30 industry events and generated 40 mentions in the media. Left Coast Marketing’s expertise for Web Design Napa has led to quotes in prominent industry media outlets.

About Left Coast Marketing

They offer a variety of digital services as their creative super powers have grown over the past decade. Photography with a focus on product photography and lifestyle photography. Custom Publishing, they can basically design and publish anything from a simple newsletter to a fully custom lifestyle magazine to a 200+ page product catalogue.

Contact Us:

Client Name – Daniel Chapin

Business Name: Left Coast Marketing LLC.

Address: 3996 Dry Creek Rd. Healdsburg CA, 95448

City: Healdsburg

State: CA

Country: USA

Postal code: 95448

Phone no – 707.479.5385

Email – info@leftcoastmarketing.com

Website : http://www.leftcoastmarketing.com/