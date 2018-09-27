Global SCADA Market Industry: Global Market Size,Growth,Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

SCADA

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SCADA in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SCADA used in industry including Power & Energy, Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Waste Control, Telecommunications, Transportation, Manufacturing Industry and Others. Report data showed that 33.82%, 16.80% of the SCADA market demand in Power & Energy and Oil & Gas Industry for India region in 2017.

There are three kinds of SCADA, which are including SCADA Hardware, SCADA Software and SCADA Services. SCADA Hardware and SCADA Services are important in the SCADA, with a 42.39% and 46.96% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SCADA industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of SCADA have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

The worldwide market for SCADA is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Iconics Inc. (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SCADA market.

Chapter 1, to describe SCADA Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of SCADA, with sales, revenue, and price of SCADA, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SCADA, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, SCADA market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SCADA sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source…...Continue

