Global Water Soluble Polymers Market: Snapshot

Water soluble polymers consists a wide variety of mineral polymers that are either of natural or synthetic origin, and are mainly used for facilitating the separation process of materials in suspension in an aqueous medium. They have wide applications in chemical processes such as thickening, dispersion, gelling, flocculation, coagulation, and rheology modification. The growing number of wastewater treatment processes in various industrial activities world over is a key factor propelling the application of water soluble polymers in various industries.

A burgeoning shale oil production to address a growing demand for natural gas in various parts of the world has spurred the demand for these polymers in a variety of applications in the petroleum industry. In addition, a number of emerging specialized applications of water soluble polymers, such as in the pharmaceutical industry, is further likely to accentuate the market. The global water soluble polymers market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019. Expanding at this pace, the market is projected to reach US$29.63 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/water-soluble-polymers.html

Application of Synthetic Water Soluble Polymers to Reign Supreme

On the basis of the raw material used in making water soluble polymers, the market is segmented into synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic materials. Of these, the synthetic segment is projected to be the dominant segment and accounts for more than 50% of the market in 2012. Synthetic polymers coagulants and flocculants have gained traction across various effluent water treatment processes. They are extensively used to dewater sludge in treating various types of wastewater.

On the other hand, natural-based water soluble proteins, particularly casein and gelatin, is expected to provide lucrative avenues for market players. This is attributed to the high cost of the materials and hence are suitable for high-value markets. The advent of lower-priced synthetic substitutes may hinder their industrial uses to an extent.

Polyacrylamide to Witness Widespread Demand in Coming Years

Based on product type, the water soluble polymers market is segmented into guar gum, polyacrylamide, polyvinyl alcohol, gelatin, casein, polyacrylic acid, PEG, polysaccharides, PVP, polyamines, and quaternary ammonium compounds. Among these, polyacrylamides has emerged as the leading segment in terms of consumption and is projected to rise at the major CAGR of 7.4% from 2013 to 2019. The growth is expected to be driven by their extensive application in wastewater treatment plants and in the petroleum industry. Guar gum is a prominent segment which is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.5%, from 2013 to 2019. A large chunk of production of guar gum is expected to come from several economies of Asia Pacific, notably China and India. Other product types are predicted to lose some share in the coming years.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1363

Wastewater Treatment Poised to be Leading Application Segment

The major application segments of the water soluble polymers market comprise water treatment, detergent and household products, petroleum, paper making, agriculture, food, and pharmaceuticals. Of these, the water treatment segment led the overall market in 2012 and is projected to witness wide application of water soluble polymers. Meanwhile, the detergents and household products segment is projected to rise at a healthy 5.6% CAGR during 2013 – 2019. The substantial application is attributed to rapid advances made in the FMCG sector. Furthermore, the vastly rising demand for water soluble polymers in numerous petroleum applications, including in enhanced oil recoveries and drag reduction, is fueled by increasing shale gas drilling activities. Water soluble polymers also find wide applications in paper making.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com