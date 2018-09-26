Polyglycolic Acid Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During by 2024

Our report gives analysis and forecasts of polyglycolic acid market on the international and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with forecast between 2015 and 2023 based on volume and revenue. The market in North America and Europe has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Glycolic acid or hydroxyacetic acid is prepared from the reaction between Chloroacetic acid and sodium hydroxide. Polyglycolic acid or PGA also known as polyglycolide is a polymer composed by polycondensation of glycolic acid. They are mainly used in cosmetic formulations, household and industrial cleaning products and in medical sutures.

The study provides a critical view of the polyglycolic acid market by segmenting it based on applications and regional demand. Application segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These have been further sub-segmented into countries and areas by applicability to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual applications in all regions.Further the report includes probable opportunities in the polyglycolic acid market on the global and regional level.

Our research have included a detailed value chain analysis to provide aexhaustive view of the polyglycolic acid market. Analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model has also been included to help understand the competitive scenery in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

Predilection to adapt to new technologies has been accounted for while estimating demand for polyglycolic acid in individual regions.Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement.A reactionaryaccess has been adopted in this study to estimate demand for PGA in light of the information available pertaining to Kureha Corporation’s scale of operations. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. The polyglycolic acid market for medical applications is unorganized; few companies manufacture PGA in limited quantities.

Our report covers a detailed competitive perspective that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kureha PGA, LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd., and Teleflex, Inc. Company profiles include aspects such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Polyglycolic Acid Market (Segmentation)

Polyglycolic Acid Market– (By Application)

Medical, Packaging, Shale Gas Extraction, Others (Including Agriculture, Civil Engineering Resins, and Filters)

Polyglycolic Acid Market – (By Geography)

North America, U.S., Rest of North America, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain,Rest of Europe,Asia Pacific,China,Japan,ASEAN,Rest of APAC,Latin America,Brazil,Rest of LATAM,Middle East & Africa,GCC,South Africa,Rest of MEA

