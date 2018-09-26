Melt Pump Market 2025|Global Industry Size, Share & Revenue Analysis

26th September 2018 – Global Melt Pump Market is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the eight year period owing to its widespread uses in hydraulic power applications, automotive oil pumps, and high viscosity fluids. Rise in the automotive sector is estimated to fuel the demand in the near future. A melt pump uses the interlocking of gears to pump fluid by displacement. It is one of the most common types of pump for hydraulic fluid power application. They are also extensively used in chemical installations to propel high viscosity fluids. Based on the variations they are segmented into two types: external gear pumps and internal gear pumps. External gear pumps use two external spur gears, while internal gear pumps which use internal and external spur gears. Gear pumps are progressive displacement or fixed displacement, which means they pump a fixed amount of fluid for each revolution. Few gear pumps are intended to function as either a pump or a motor.

Major regional markets include Central & South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among the developing region India and China are projected to dominate the regional market owing to widespread uses in hydraulic power applications, automotive oil pumps. China is presumed to show highest growth in the regional market as it is one of the emerging economies. Increase in automotive sector is presumed to fuel the market growth. Thus demand for melt pump is expected to increase over the forecast period. The companies are presumed to invest on R&D to develop better product. Product innovation will open new opportunity for the Thus is expected to propel the industry demand over the eight year period.

Companies are investing heavily on research and development of new products to gain maximum market share in the near future. Industries participants are presumed to take strong measures to provide innovation in non-explosive demolition agents industry in an aim to gain competitive advantage over other market players and to deliver better & innovative quality product.

The research report on global melt pump market projects drivers, opportunities, growth figures, restraints, and trends. These factors are expected to be seen in this market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. For this purpose, our research is done to understand the overall Industry. The study is done by studying different segments such as region and application. The industry structure is observed from the recent past and the future growth is estimated over the eight year period based on the data collected. The research is done on an extensive secondary & primary data collection method from secondary and primary sources.

The primary and secondary data are studied and are kept as base to project the CAGR for each segment. Each segment growth is estimated in terms of price in USD & volume. This report will provide in depth analysis about the market trends and restraints which is expected to have affect the growth over the forecast. The basic overview of the melt pump market is included such as classification, industry value chain, definitions and application. Moreover, the report provides the competitive landscape for the industry.

Market Segment:

Global Melt Pump market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PSG

Oerlikon

Nordson

WITTE

PSI

Kobelco

Coperion

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Pnh Melt Pump

Zenith Pumps

GMA

Batte

Haike Melt Pump

JCTIMES

Deao Machinery

Anji Chemical

Lantai Machinery

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standard Melt Pump

High Temperature Melt Pump

High Pressure Melt Pump

High Temperature and High Pressure Melt Pump

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Table of Contents

1 Melt Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Melt Pump

1.2 Melt Pump Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Melt Pump Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Melt Pump Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Standard Melt Pump

1.2.4 High Temperature Melt Pump

1.2.5 High High Pressure Melt Pump

1.2.6 High Temperature and High Pressure Melt Pump

1.3 Global Melt Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Melt Pump Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food & Beverage Industry

1.3.4 Textile Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Melt Pump Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Melt Pump Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Melt Pump (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Melt Pump Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Melt Pump Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Melt Pump Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Melt Pump Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Melt Pump Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Melt Pump Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Melt Pump Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Melt Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Melt Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Melt Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Melt Pump Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Melt Pump Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion