Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market – Market Trends and analysis 2018-2023

According to the report on Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the Market was worth USD 0.77 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.9%, to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2023market is projected to reach USD 970 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2021.

Neurology is the discipline of medicine which deals with the diseases abnormalities in nervous system. It involves the diagnosis and treatment of different kinds of conditions and disease of both the central and peripheral nervous system i.e. blood vessels, and muscles. Neurological monitoring devices are the tools used by neurologists to prevent or treat such disorders in the patient’s nervous system.

Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

The advancement in neurological research, easier availability of equipment that monitors and checks the brain activity to enhance the diagnosis, increasing instances of neurological disorders, and rising geriatric population are fuelling the growth of Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices market. The major constraint for this market is the highly expensive treatment cost.

Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type

• Monitors of Intracranial Pressure & Blood Flow Dynamics

o Intracranial Pressure Monitor

o Jugular Venous Oximetry

o Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography

o Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

o Brain Tissue Oxygen Tension Monitor

• Monitors of Brain Electrical Activity

o Electroencephalography

o Evoked Potentials

By Procedure

• Non-Invasive Procedure

• Invasive Procedure

By Therapeutic Application

• Brain Injuries

• Stroke

• Dementia

• Headache Disorders

• Sleep Disorders

• Epilepsy

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Huntington’s Disease

By End User

• Hospitals

• Neurological Centers

• Institutions

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulances.

Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

The Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market is valued at USD 670 million as of 2016 and is estimated to exhibit a substantial growth potential in the future. Neuro physiological market needs to use resources cleverly and improve R&D activities to create user-friendly devices. Manufacturers should also encourage competition and innovation for the success of this market.

Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography the market is analysed under the regions namely, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Mexico dominates the neurological monitoring devices market as of 2016 and is predicted to continue its leading position over the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future state of the Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market?

• What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What challenges are restraining the growth of the Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

• When will Neurological Monitoring Devices start becoming easily available in Latin America?

Latin America Neurological Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

The major market players include CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, InTouch Health, InTechnology, MEG International Services Ltd., Rimed Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Electrical Geodesics Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

