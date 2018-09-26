KGEC, one of the leading Korean Red Ginseng Tea Gold product manufacturer in South Korea

Korean Ginseng is Carbohydrates, including starch, comprised of 60-70% of Korean ginseng but it has unique ingredients, which cannot be seen in other plants, such as ginsenosides, polyacetylene.

Sulfur-aromatic compounds gom isin-N and –A, and acidic peptide which has a similar function to insulin. In particular, on-saponin ingredients, phenol and polyacetylene, which suppress the activation of sulfation and the propagation of cancer cells are contained in much more abundance than American ginseng, so Korean ginseng is very biologically active.

Korean ginseng’s main medical ingredient is called ginsenosides and it has not only a different chemical structure from the saponin of other plants but also a very Thanks to recent developments in technology that can separate and analyze ingredients and materials much more precisely, up to thirty ginsenosides chemical structures have been revealed so far. According to the chemical structures of ginsenosides, ginsenosides are classified into protopanaxadiol (PD), protopanaxatriol (PT), oleanane, and so far nineteen, ten, and one chemical compounds have been separated and refined respectively.

As a special medicinal plant, ginseng is originally from Korea and has been widely used for the recovery of physical strength, boosting immune system and so on.

Ginseng’s Proven Health Benefits:

The Korean Food and Drug Administration has registered these verifiable effects connected with ginseng:

• increased immunity

• better resistance to viral and infectious diseases

• improved blood circulation

• anti-fatigue effects

• improved brain and memory activity

Long-term ginseng use benefits the central nervous system, liver, stomach, lungs, circulatory system, and the mind—it:

• promotes proper cholesterol levels

• alleviates high blood sugar levels

• ensures mental stability

• increases stress resistance

• provides energy and reduces feelings of fatigue

