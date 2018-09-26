FSS Market worth $17.21 Billion in 2019

The report “Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market by Service Type (Wholesale FSS, Managed FSS), & by Wholesale Services (TV Channel Broadcast, Broadband and Enterprise Network, Video Contribution and Distribution, Trunking and Backhaul) – Global Forecast to 2019”, defines and segments the Fixed Satellite Services into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints of this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

The innovation and utilization of transponders are few trends which are driving the future demand for fixed satellite service market. The FSS solutions adequately serve its users with the allocated spectrum along with creating backup for fibre-optic cables, which makes the satellite communication the best choice for multi-point communication.

This MarketsandMarkets report outlines the key trends that will shape the evolution of Fixed Satellite Services. The report is segmented into Fixed Satellite Services service types, organization size, verticals and regions. Also, this research report analyses global adoption trends, future growth potential, competitive outlook, ecosystem, and best practices in this market.

This report describes the expected market size for the various services type and organization size involved in the operations and infrastructure of FSS. It also highlights the revenue potential of the various service types used in FSS. The report consists of the opportunity analysis of various services types involved such as wholesale FSS and managed FSS. Further wholesale FSS is segmented into TV channel broadcast, broadband and enterprise network, video contribution and distribution, trunking and backhaul, and others. The report analyses market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions such as North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA)

The Fixed Satellite Services market is expected to grow from $13.46 billion in 2014 to $17.21 billion by 2019, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2014 to 2019.

Browse 65 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 115 pages and in-depth TOC on

“Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market by Service Type– Global Forecast to 2019”

