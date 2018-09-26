CreativoMedia’s Provides SEO Services to Boost SERPs Rankings of Local Businesses

CreativoMedia is a digital marketing agency that helps local businesses improve their visibility on the internet. With SEO services and business page optimization, their clients’ website can rank higher on the SERPs and compete with industry players.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 09/26/2018] – CreativoMedia provides SEO services to local businesses to boost their webpage ranking on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). This service helps small businesses build their brand and helps even the playing field between small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and their bigger competitors.

The SEO specialists at CreativoMedia focus on monitoring web traffic and analyzing search engine algorithms. This way, they can tweak SEO strategies to help their clients’ web pages and websites become more visible on the SERPs.

Serving Local Businesses

According to CreativoMedia, branding is not just about a company’s identity, but its accessibility, as well. As such, businesses must pay attention to improving the rankings of their webpages, thereby making these more accessible to internet users. In addition, a higher ranking on the SERPs makes for a wider reach of potential customers and higher conversation rates. This is where effective SEO strategies come into play.

CreativoMedia works closely with their clients to produce informative and engaging content that is relevant to the local market. Instead of using overused buzzwords and trends, CreativoMedia uses strategies that accurately target their clients’ clients, such as geotags.

With geotags, the website and its contents are more locally-oriented. Geotagging allows local businesses to compete with other businesses, even on a national level, when a potential customer searches for a service in the locale of the client. Geotags can be embedded in text, videos, and photos.

Optimizing the Business Page

Before launching the campaign, CreativoMedia identifies the needs of their clients and their clients’ customers. Apart from this, it also studies their clients’ competitors and their digital marketing strategies to keep up with industry trends.

Additionally, the SEO agency performs continuous website audit to better optimize their clients’ website and fix any errors. In doing all these, CreativoMedia can give tailored advice to their clients and employ the best SEO strategy.

CreativoMedia also ensures the accessibility and accuracy of clients’ business information by optimizing their business pages on relevant platforms like Google My Business and Bing Places for Business.

About CreativoMedia

CreativoMedia’s mission is to help brands become more visible to potential consumers through its digital marketing services. This service include SEO services, web design, and monthly link building. CreativoMedia serves mid-sized and small businesses in different industries like Health Care, Home Care, and Real Estate.

