Chlorobenzene Market Report 2018 – Alfa Chemistry, Chemada, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Gl Sciences Inc.

Global Chlorobenzene Market is estimated to reach $2,942 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 1,579 Kilo tons in 2016, and expected to reach 2,201 Kilo tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2016 – 2024. Chlorobenzene, also known as phenyl chloride or benzene chloride, is an aromatic, colourless, flammable liquid organic compound that is commonly used as solvent and also as intermediate for the manufacturing of other chemicals. It is produced by the chlorination of benzene in the presence of a catalyst and acids. These are commonly used in the manufacturing of various insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals and also used as degreasers, deodorizers, herbicides and fumigants.

Growing demand for these chemicals in chemical industry for the manufacturing of other chemicals and compounds is the key driver for the market growth. Also, increasing use as deodorants have created huge demands for the product in the personal care industry. However environmental issue related with the use of these product as herbicides and pesticides and presence of safer alternatives would hinder the market growth in the coming years. Besides, high volatility of the compound provides several opportunities for its usage as an intermediate in various other reactions.

The global chlorobenzene market has been segmented into type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into monochlorobenzene, orthodichlorobenzene, paradichlorobenzene, and other types. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as nitrochlorobenzene, polysulfone polymers, solvents, polyphenylene sulfide resin, room deodorants, moth control, and other applications.

Based on geography, global chlorobenzene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Alfa Chemistry, Chemada, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Gl Sciences Inc., Fluorochem Ltd., Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Hbcchem, Inc., and Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Chlorobenzene Market

Type Segments

Monochlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Other Types

Application Segments

Nitrochlorobenzene

Polysulfone Polymers

Solvents

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Room Deodorants

Moth Control

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

